Genders.WTF
A screenshot of an online form in German. The options are &quot;An&quot; (&quot;to&quot;), &quot;Herr&quot; (&quot;Mr.&quot;), &quot;Frau&quot; (&quot;Ms.&quot;) and &quot;-&quot;, as well as &quot;Herr Dr.&quot; (&quot;Mr. Dr.&quot;), &quot;Frau Dr.&quot; (&quot;Ms. Dr.&quot;) and &quot;Firma&quot; (&quot;company&quot;). &quot;-&quot; is highlighted.
An
A screenshot of a form (in Dutch) with three radio buttons &quot;Man&quot;, &quot;Vrouw&quot; (Female) and &quot;Privé&quot; (Private)
Privé
Electronic medical record form displaying the choices for gender identity, showing &#39;Unable to obtain&#39; as the selected option
unobtainium
A screenshot of an online form with a &quot;Gender&quot; field which can be toggled between &quot;Man,&quot; &quot;Woman,&quot; &quot;Non-Binary,&quot; &quot;Prefer to self-describe (please specify),&quot; and &quot;Prefer not to answer.&quot; The text box next to &quot;Prefer to self-describe&quot; shows an error message reading, &quot;Please enter a valid US state name or abbreviation.&quot;
A valid US state name or abbreviation
A screenshot of a form with a &quot;Your sexe&quot; list field with options &quot;Male&quot;, &quot;Female&quot;, &quot;Binary&quot;, &quot;Prefer not to say&quot;
binary
A screenshot of a website form field with the prompt &quot;Gender&quot;. The options are &quot;Male&quot;, &quot;Female&quot;, and &quot;Ice Cream Lover&quot;.
Ice Cream Lover
A screenshot of the &#39;title&#39; item of a form, with options &#39;Mr.&#39;, &#39;Ms.&#39;, and &#39;Irrelevant&#39; (selected)
Irrelevant
Screenshot of a support page for configuring forms, titled &quot;Enabling Advanced Options&quot;. Shows an example customised &quot;Gender&quot; drop-down with options &quot;Male&quot;, &quot;Female&quot;, &quot;Other&quot;, &quot;Mx&quot;, &quot;Non-Binary&quot;. Explanatory text includes advice &quot;if you want to revert to the standard options&quot; and &quot;Note that you cannot delete a gender option, so add only when necessary. Raise a ticket in Support if you need a gender item deleted.&quot;
Advanced Gender Options
A photo of a form with a &quot;What is your gender?&quot; question and radio options for &quot;Man&quot;, &quot;Woman&quot;, &quot;Agender&quot;, &quot;Non-binary&quot;, &quot;Option 5&quot;, &quot;Prefer to self-describe&quot;, and &quot;Prefer not to answer&quot;
Option 5
A screenshot of a Google Form with the question &quot;What do you identify as?&quot; with options &quot;Prefer not to say&quot;, &quot;Other&quot;, &quot;Female&quot;, &quot;Male&quot;. &quot;Female&quot; is the correct answer.
incorrect
A screenshot of a website form with a field for &quot;Gender&quot; and radio buttons for &quot;Man&quot;, &quot;Woman&quot;, and &quot;Skeleton&quot;
Skeleton
A screenshot of a form choice asking &quot;What is your gender?&quot; with radio options for , &quot;Male&quot;, &quot;Female&quot;, &quot;Others&quot;, &quot;Refused&quot;
Refused
Screenshot of a traveler information form from United. Among the usual biographical fields is a &#39;Gender (required) field&#39;, with options &#39;Select a gender&#39;, &#39;Male (M)&#39;, &#39;Female (F)&#39;, &#39;Unspecified (X)&#39;, and &#39;Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner&#39;.
Dreamliner
Screenshot of a PDF formular, asking for the &quot;Geschlecht - leiblich&quot; (German). This can be roughly translated to &quot;physical gender&quot;. The following options are available: m, w, yes and no.
Physical gender
A screenshot of a form choice with a drop-down menu for gender with &quot;Decline&quot; selected
Decline
A screenshot of an online &quot;gender-neutral name generator&quot;. Below a stock photo of a smiling androgynous person are the text &quot;Choose a Gender&quot; and three buttons: &quot;Boy&quot;, &quot;Girl&quot;, and &quot;Surprise Me!&quot;
Surprise Me!
A screenshot of a form, with a radio input labeled &quot;Please select a gender&quot; and options for &quot;RTX Series&quot;, &quot;GTX Series&quot;, and &quot;Other graphics card (please specify below). Below that there is another question, labeled &quot;What issue are you experiencing?&quot; with options for &quot;Male&quot;, &quot;Female&quot;, &quot;Prefer not to say&quot;.
GTX Series
A screenshot of a form with a &quot;GENDER&quot; dropdown field with options &quot;Woman&quot;, &quot;Woman - Woman&quot;, &quot;3 women&quot;
3 women
A screenshot of a form field titled &quot;Gender&quot; with a description of &quot;If your gender isn&#39;t listed below, please use Other to self-describe.&quot;
Trans Woman
A photo of a black wall with two small wooden signs. The top sign has FEMALE printed on it and points right. The bottom sign has PATIO printed on it and points left.
Patio
A screenshot of an online form with a &quot;Gender&quot; field and dropdown options of &quot;A woman&quot;, &quot;man&quot;, and &quot;Sexy/non-specific/other&quot;
Sexy/non-specific/other
A screenshot of a form with a title of New Message. The form has a field for &quot;Salutation&quot; with four radio options, the left-most of which is labelled &quot;Mr&quot;, the right-most of which is labelled &quot;Miss&quot;, and the middle two of which are blank.
Salutation Scale
A photo of an online form with a prompt of &quot;You are...&quot; and radio options for &quot;Male&quot;, &quot;Female&quot;, &quot;Diverse&quot;. A progress bar at the bottom shows &quot;5% Complete&quot;.
Diverse
A screenshot of a list of options including &quot;Mrs&quot;, &quot;Mr&quot;, &quot;Mrs Dr&quot;, &quot;Mr Dr&quot;, &quot;Mrs Prof&quot;, &quot;Mr Prof&quot;, &quot;Mrs Prof Dr&quot;, &quot;Mr Prof Dr&quot;
Mrs Prof Dr
A screenshot of a website form which asks &quot;Do you describe yourself as a man, woman, or in some other way?&quot; with radio options for the same.
Some Other Way
A screenshot of an online &quot;gender-neutral name generator&quot;. Below a stock photo of a smiling androgynous person are the text &quot;Choose a Gender&quot; and three buttons: &quot;Boy&quot;, &quot;Girl&quot;, and &quot;Surprise Me!&quot;
Surprise Me!
A screenshot of a mySQL output, with three columns: count, gender, and sum, with the following entries for the gender column: &#39;Private&#39;, &#39;Never-married&#39;, &#39;Female&#39;, &#39;Black&#39;, &#39;Mexico&#39;, &#39;60&#39;, and &#39;Preschool&#39;.
Preschool
A screenshot of an online form with a box for selecting &quot;Legal Gender&quot;, with a placeholder of &quot;select one&quot; and the options &quot;Female&quot;, &quot;Male&quot;, and &quot;Only for Admin Use (Please Do Not Select)&quot;.
Only for admin use
A photo of an online form with a question &quot;Q12, What gender do you identify with?&quot; Options are &quot;Strongly disagree&quot;, &quot;Somewhat disagree&quot;, &quot;Neither agree nor disagree&quot;, &quot;Somewhat agree&quot;, &quot;Strongly agree&quot;
Strongly disagree
A screenshot of a dropdown for &quot;Gender*&quot; with selectable options for &quot;Male&quot;, &quot;Female&quot;, and &quot;•••••&quot;
•••••
A screenshot of a gender filter with checkboxes for &quot;Women&quot;, &quot;Men&quot;, &quot;Girls&quot;, &quot;Boys&quot;, &quot;Baby girls&quot;, &quot;Unisex&quot;, &quot;Baby boys&quot;, &quot;Horses&quot;, &quot;Ponies&quot;, &quot;Dogs&quot;
Canadian Decathlon
A screenshot of a website with a blank form field for &quot;Sex&quot;, and a form field for &quot;Gender Identity&quot; with dropdown options for &quot;I prefer not to specify&quot;, &quot;Male&quot;, &quot;Female&quot;, &quot;Genderqueer/Non-binary&quot;, &quot;I prefer to specify&quot;
I Prefer To Specify
A screenshot of a full-screen dialog from a Nintendo Wii game, with the prompt &quot;Select a g&quot;. The two options are &quot;male&quot; which looks mostly normal except for a severely stretched-out &#39;man&#39; icon behind the text, and another button which is vertically stretched off the top and bottom of the screen, obscures the rest of the prompt, and is unreadable.
Select a g
A screenshot of an online form with a &quot;Gender&quot; field which can be selected between &quot;Male&quot;, &quot;Female&quot;, and &quot;Opt Out&quot;.
Opt Out
A screenshot of a website with a form named &quot;Sea Captain Search&quot;. The form has a drop-down select field titled &quot;I am a:&quot; with three options: Woman (with a female icon), Man (with a male icon), Sea Captain (with an anchor icon). Below this field is another drop down for &quot;Sailing Partners&quot;.
Sea Captain
A photo of an online form with a selection with options &quot;Please select&quot;, &quot;Mr&quot;, &quot;woman&quot;, &quot;Divers&quot;
Divers
A screenshot of a Google search result &quot;People also ask&quot; section, showing the prompt &quot;Is Tracy Chapman gender?&quot;
Tracy Chapman
A photo of an online form with a &quot;Gender&quot; field and dropdown options of &quot;Select...&quot;, &quot;Male&quot;, &quot;Female&quot;, &quot;Male name, no gender given&quot;, &quot;Female name, no gender given&quot;, &quot;Male Impersonator&quot;, &quot;Female Impersonator&quot;, and &quot;Unknown&quot;
Male Impersonator
A photo of a printed out sign, presumably indicating the location of bathrooms. The sign has two icons: the traditional women&#39;s and men&#39;s toilet icons. Below each is a Japanese character followed by an English translation. The two options in English read &#39;FEMAN&#39; and &#39;MALE MAN&#39;.
Feman
A screenshot of an online form with a &quot;Gender&quot; field and dropdown options of &quot;Any&quot;, &quot;Ladies&quot;, &quot;Unisex&quot;, and &quot;Dangle&quot;
Dangle
A screenshot of an online form with a &quot;Gender&quot; field which can be toggled between &quot;Female&quot; and &quot;Male&quot;. &quot;Female&quot; is currently selected, and below the field there is an error message in red text that reads &quot;Please select a valid option.&quot;
A valid option
A screenshot of the &quot;Gender&quot; page of a form, where the options are Male, Female, Pronouns, Other
Pronouns
A screenshot from a game with the question &quot;May we ask whether you&#39;re a lady or a gentleman?&quot; and radio options for &quot;A lady&quot;, &quot;A gentleman&quot;, &quot;My dear sir, there are individuals roaming the streets of Fallen London at this very moment with the faces of squid! Squid! Do you ask them their gender? And yet you waste our time asking me trifling and impertinent questions about mine? It is my own business, sir, and I bid you good day.&quot;
My dear sir, there are individuals roaming the streets of Fallen London at this very moment with the faces of squid! Squid! Do you ask them their gender? And yet you waste our time asking me trifling and impertinent questions about mine? It is my own business, sir, and I bid you good day.
A screenshot of the Baldur&#39;s Gate Wiki page for Game_source_files/IDS/GENDER, with a list of genders including 1 MALE, 2 FEMALE, 3 OTHER, 4 NIETHER, 5 BOTH, 6 SUMMONED, 7 ILLUSIONARY, 8 EXTRA, 9 SUMMONED_DEMON, 10 EXTRA2 through 18 EXTRA10, and 66 IMPRISONED_SUMMONED.
SUMMONED_DEMON
A screenshot of a the PHP Gender class, which contains constants such as &quot;IS_FEMALE&quot;, &quot;IS_MALE&quot;, &quot;IS_MOSTLY&quot; variants of the previous both, &quot;IS_UNISEX_NAME&quot;, &quot;IS_A_COUPLE&quot;, &quot;NAME_NOT_FOUND&quot;, &quot;ERROR_IN_NAME&quot;, &quot;ANY_COUNTRY&quot; and various country names. The list of countries is cut off.
Gender constants
A screenshot of a form, with a radio input labeled &quot;Gender&quot; with the options &quot;Female&quot;, &quot;Male&quot;, and &quot;Unselect&quot;
Unselect
A screenshot of a modeling agency website with the options &quot;Women&quot;, &quot;Men&quot;, and &quot;Influencer&quot;
Influencer
A screenshot of a website form field with the prompt &quot;Gender&quot;. The options are &quot;Female&quot;, &quot;I do not wish to disclose&quot;, &quot;Male&quot;, and &quot;X (non-binary) (Canada Only)&quot;.
X (non-binary) (Canada Only)
A table with the heading &quot;All Alaskan voters, by gender:&quot;. The table is broken down into the genders &quot;Null&quot;, &quot;76120&quot;, &quot;AUSTRALIA&quot;, &quot;CANADA&quot;, &quot;F&quot;, &quot;ITALY&quot;, &quot;M&quot;, &quot;U&quot;, and &quot;UNITED STATES&quot;.
Alaskan Voters
A photo of a website with a form field having the dropdown options &quot;Man&quot;, &quot;Woman&quot;, &quot;Agender&quot;, &quot;Trans Man&quot;, &quot;Trans Woman&quot;, &quot;Do Not Use - Code Updated&quot; thrice in a row, &quot;Genderqueer&quot;, &quot;Do Not Use - Code Updated&quot; and &quot;My gender not listed&quot;.
Do Not Use - Code Updated
A form widget titled &quot;Student Details&quot; with checkbox options &quot;Gir▯&quot;, &quot;&#92;nBOY&quot;
Newline
A screenshot of a drop-down gender selection form which allows one selection and presents the following options: &quot;Select Gender&quot;, &quot;Female&quot;, &quot;Male&quot;, &quot;Agender&quot;, &quot;Androgyne&quot;, &quot;Androgynous&quot;, &quot;Bigender&quot;, &quot;Cis&quot;, &quot;Cisgender&quot;, &quot;Cis Female&quot;, &quot;Cis Male&quot;, &quot;Cis Man&quot;, &quot;Cis Woman&quot;, &quot;Cisgender Female&quot;, &quot;Cisgender Male&quot;, &quot;Cisgender Man&quot;, &quot;Cisgender Woman&quot;, &quot;Female to Male&quot;, &quot;FTM&quot;, &quot;Gender Fluid&quot;, &quot;Gender Nonconforming&quot;, &quot;Gender Questioning&quot;, &quot;Gender Variant&quot;, &quot;Genderqueer&quot;, &quot;Intersex&quot;, &quot;Male to Female&quot;, &quot;MTF&quot;, &quot;Neither&quot;, &quot;Neutrois&quot;, &quot;Non-binary&quot;, &quot;Other&quot;, &quot;Pangender&quot;, &quot;Trans&quot;, &quot;Trans*&quot;, &quot;Trans Female&quot;, &quot;Trans* Female&quot;, &quot;Trans Male&quot;, &quot;Trans* Male&quot;, &quot;Trans Man&quot;, &quot;Trans* Man&quot;, &quot;Trans Person&quot;, &quot;Trans* Person&quot;, &quot;Trans Woman&quot;, &quot;Trans* Woman&quot;, &quot;Transfeminine&quot;, &quot;Transgender&quot;, &quot;Transgender Female&quot;, &quot;Transgender Male&quot;, &quot;Transgender Man&quot;, &quot;Transgender Person&quot;, &quot;Transgender Woman&quot;, &quot;Transmasculine&quot;, &quot;Transsexual&quot;, &quot;Transsexual Female&quot;, &quot;Transsexual Male&quot;, &quot;Transsexual Man&quot;, &quot;Transsexual Person&quot;, &quot;Transsexual Woman&quot;, &quot;Two-Spirit&quot;
You Can Only Choose One
A screenshot of a website with a form field for &quot;Gender&quot; and dropdown options for &quot;Female&quot;, &quot;Female with kids&quot;, &quot;Male&quot;, &quot;Male with kids&quot;
With Kids
A photo of a website with a form field for &quot;Please select gender&quot; and options &quot;Male&quot;, &quot;Female&quot;, &quot;Venezuela&quot;
Venezuela
A screenshot of a website with a form field for &quot;Genero&quot; and radio options for &quot;Masculino&quot;, &quot;Femenino&quot;, &quot;Sin especificar&quot;
Unspecified, but in Spanish
A screenshot of a website with a form field for &quot;Gender&quot; and dropdown options for &quot;Male&quot;, &quot;Female&quot;, &quot;Unk&quot;, &quot;Other&quot;, &quot;Not Specified&quot;
Unk
A photo of a paper form asking for name, address, city, etc, including options at the top for &quot;MR.&quot;, &quot;MRS.&quot;, &quot;MS.&quot;, &quot;DR.&quot;, &quot;TRANS.&quot;
Title: TRANS.
A screenshot of a website on a mobile phone with a form field &quot;Character gender for name...&quot; and options for &quot;Male&quot;, &quot;Female&quot;, &quot;They&quot;
They
A screenshot of a website form with a field for &quot;Gender&quot; and select options for &quot;Female&quot;, &quot;Male&quot;, &quot;N/A&quot;, &quot;Unknown&quot;, &quot;Tax Entity&quot;
Tax Entity
A screenshot of a mobile app on a screen for &quot;Gender&quot; with a prompt for &quot;Choose pet&#39;s gender&quot; and four options - &quot;Gentlemen&quot; with an icon of a pipe, &quot;Sterilized gentlemen&quot; with an icon of scissors, &quot;Lady&quot; with an icon of a pink skirt, and &quot;Sterilized lady&quot; with an icon of a purple bowtie
Sterilized Gentlemen
A photo of a website shopping form with a field for &quot;Gender&quot; and checkboxes for &quot;Unisex (28)&quot;, &quot;Women (23)&quot;, &quot;Boys (14)&quot;, &quot;Girls (14)&quot;, &quot;Men (14)&quot;, &quot;Stainless Steel (1)&quot;
Stainless Steel
A photo of a website that says &quot;Start off by picking one of the below. You are...&quot; with selectable options for &quot;Southern Belle&quot; and &quot;Cattle Rancher&quot;
Southern Belle or Cattle Rancher
A photo of a website form with a field for &quot;Gender&quot; and select options for &quot;SMALL&quot; and &quot;LARGE&quot;
SMALL or LARGE
A screenshot of a pop up modla on a website with a title of &quot;Gender&quot; and selectable options for &quot;Female&quot;, &quot;Male&quot;, &quot;Shared Parental Leave for UK&quot;
Shared Parental Leave for UK
A screenshot of a website form which asks &quot;What is your gender?&quot; and has radio options for &quot;Male&quot;, &quot;Female&quot;, &quot;Secrecy&quot;
Secrecy
A screenshot of a website form which has &quot;2. Gender&quot; and radio options for &quot;Please select&quot;, &quot;Female&quot;, &quot;Male&quot;, &quot;I do not wish to provide this information&quot;
Please select
A photo of a HemoPoint H2 device LCD screen with &quot;Patient Type&quot; and selectable options for &quot;Female&quot;, &quot;Male&quot;, &quot;Child&quot;, &quot;No&quot;
No
A screenshot from a shopping site for shoes with a &quot;Shop by gender&quot; section and icons for &quot;Women&#39;s&quot;, &quot;Men&#39;s&quot;, &quot;Kids&#39;&quot;, &quot;New&quot;
New
A screenshot of a website form which says &quot;Please indicate your gender&quot; and has a select box with options for &quot;Male&quot;, &quot;Female&quot;, &quot;Transgender/Non Binary&quot;, &quot;MX&quot;, &quot;Not disclosed&quot;
MX
A screenshot of a website form with fields for &quot;Do you have a Teacher Number&quot;, &quot;First Name&quot;, etc, including a gender field with select options of &quot;Male&quot;, &quot;Female&quot;, &quot;Maleale&quot;, &quot;Maler&quot;
Maleale
A screenshot of a web site with a question of &quot;What is your gender?&quot; and clickable options for &quot;Male&quot;, &quot;Female&quot;, &quot;LGBTQiA+&quot;
LGBTQiA+
A screenshot of a web site panel with a prompt for &quot;GENDER&quot; and checkboxes for &quot;Kids&quot;, &quot;Men&quot;, &quot;Unisex&quot;, &quot;Women&quot;
Kids
A screenshot of a web form with a field for &quot;Gender&quot; and select options for &quot;F&quot;, &quot;M&quot;, &quot;Male&quot;, &quot;Female&quot;, &quot;Famale&quot;, &quot;Felmale&quot;, &quot;High School visit on March 17&quot;, &quot;Gender&quot;, &quot;International High School Visit at Ho Chi Minh City at March 19&quot;
International High School Visit at Ho Chi Minh City at March 19
A screenshot of a webpage with the question &quot;What is your gender?&quot;, the text &quot;Please select one&quot;, and buttons for &quot;Male&quot;, &quot;Female&quot;, &quot;I have no plans to purchase a new vehicle&quot;
I have no plans to purchase a new vehicle
A screenshot of an online form with a &quot;Gender&quot; field and dropdown options of &quot;Male&quot;, &quot;Female&quot;, &quot;Human&quot;
Human
A screenshot of a simple online form with a &quot;Gender&quot; field and dropdown options of &quot;Female&quot;, &quot;Male&quot;, &quot;Hot Bread&quot;
Hot Bread
A screenshot from what appears to be a video game character creation screen, showing buttons for &quot;Start Game&quot; and &quot;Reset&quot;, a &quot;Skin Texture&quot; changer, an &quot;Age&quot; slider, a &quot;Skin Tone&quot; selector, and a toggle choice between &quot;HE/THEY&quot; and &quot;SHE/THEY&quot;
HE/THEY or SHE/THEY
A screenshot from a video game &quot;Create Character&quot; screen prompting for a name and a gender, with radio gender options of &quot;Male&quot;, &quot;Female&quot;, &quot;Hardcore&quot;
Hardcore
A screenshot of a form field called &quot;Title&quot; with a select dropdown of &quot;Please Select&quot;, &quot;Mr&quot;, &quot;Mrs&quot;, &quot;Ms&quot;, &quot;Doctor(Male)&quot;, &quot;Doctor(Female)&quot;
Gendered Doctor Titles
A screenshot of a dropdown menu titled &quot;Gender&quot; with options for &quot;Male&quot;, &quot;Female&quot;, &quot;Everything&quot;
Everything
A screenshot of a form field titled &quot;gender&quot; with radio options &quot;female&quot;, &quot;male&quot;, &quot;event/other&quot;
event/other
A screenshot of a mobile form choice with radio options for &quot;Choose One&quot;, &quot;Male&quot;, &quot;Female&quot;, &quot;Transgender&quot;, &quot;Declined&quot;
Declined
A screenshot of an application window showing a form in French, with a field for &quot;Genre communautaire&quot; (Google Translate: community gender) and select options for &quot;conifères et feuillus&quot; (Google Translate: coniferous and deciduous), &quot;femme&quot; (Google Translate: women), &quot;homme&quot; (Google Translate: man)
Coniferous and Deciduous Trees
A screenshot of a form with a question of &quot;What is your gender?&quot; where the radio select options are &quot;Female&quot;, &quot;Male&quot;, &quot;Cisgender/Non-binary&quot;, &quot;Prefer to not answer&quot;
Cisgender/Non-binary
A screenshot of a form with a &quot;Gender&quot; dropdown field showing &quot;Select one&quot; with options &quot;Canadian Applicant&quot;, &quot;Male&quot;, &quot;Female&quot;, &quot;I wish to not disclose&quot;
Canadian Applicant
A screenshot of a form, including fields for &quot;Date of Birth&quot;, &quot;License Number&quot;, &quot;Party Type&quot;, &quot;Agency&quot;, and a dropdown for &quot;Gender&quot; with a placeholder of &quot;&lt;select a gender&gt;&quot; and options for &quot;Male&quot;, &quot;Female&quot;, &quot;Business&quot;, &quot;Other&quot;
Business
A screenshot of a form, with a text field for &quot;Lastname&quot; (all one word), a text field for &quot;Firstname&quot; (all one word), and a radio buttons field titled &quot;Genre&quot; with the options &quot;Bad&quot; and &quot;Female&quot;
Bad or Female
A form widget titled &quot;Sex&quot; with radio options &quot;Male&quot;, &quot;Female&quot;, &quot;Other&quot;, &quot;Unknown&quot;, &quot;Ambiguous&quot;
Ambiguous